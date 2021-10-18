9-1-1 season 5: Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving? Where is Maddie?







Where is Maddie on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 5? Should we still be concerned that Jennifer Love Hewitt is leaving the show? There are still causes for concern here.

So where do we start? The character’s been gone for a small stretch of time now, and all evidence at the moment suggests that she’s still be gone for a good while. For those still unaware, Jennifer Love Hewitt is on maternity leave and there is still no specific return date that Fox has released for on the show.

Whenever we do see Maddie back within the world of 9-1-1, there is a reasonably good chance that we will see Chimney along the ride. Remember for a moment here that Kenneth Choi’s character also recently departed town to go and search for her. Whenever the story focuses on him again, there’s a good chance that it’s all about him doing whatever he can to ensure that Maddie is found. We know he loves her and his entire family, just like we’re sure that there are a lot of issues from the past that need to be confronted here.

Following tonight’s new episode, we do recognize that there’s going to be some sort of a break before the show comes back on the air. As of right now, we’re going to be seeing 9-1-1 resume on November 1.

It goes without saying that we do miss Maddie as a part of this world, mostly because she adds another dimension to the call center. Not only that, but her relationship with Buck is one of the most foundational ones on the series at this point.

What do you think is going to happen for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie on 9-1-1 season 5 moving forward?

How long do you think that the character will be gone/ Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates along the way. (Photo: Fox.)

