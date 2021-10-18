Where is Gibbs on NCIS season 19? Is Mark Harmon leaving for good?







Where is Gibbs on NCIS season 19? If you didn’t have a chance to see last week’s episode, you may have questions on Mark Harmon’s status.

Luckily, we do have a lot of news to hand down for you in this article — but it’s not going to be good news.

For the time being, Harmon is gone from the show — that was confirmed in a statement after the fact. In that, showrunner Steven D. Binder noted that the longtime star remains an executive producer on the project. Even if we’re not seeing Gibbs on the show at the moment, there is no guarantee he will be gone from the franchise forever. There could be a chance to see him again, and we remain optimistic that this is going to happen.

As for how Gibbs was written out, the character opted to stay back in Alaska rather than return with McGee to Washington DC. That’s where NCIS will move forward without him — how that happens remains to be seen, but it seems as though the plan here is going to be to feature a wide array of case-of-the-week plots and get somewhat back to basics.

Even before the season started, there were some reports that Mark was only going to appear in a percentage of episodes this season — and those reports proved to be true. After nineteen seasons of the show, it’s certainly possible that the actor just wanted a little bit of time away from work.

What do you think: Will Mark Harmon return as Gibbs on NCIS season 19?

