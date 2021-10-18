The Resident season 5 episode 5 video: Is Conrad seeing Nic’s ghost?







Tomorrow night marks The Resident season 5 episode 5 on Fox and with it being themed around Halloween, it only makes sense for things to get a bit creepy.

Want some more evidence of what’s ahead? Then take a look at the sneak peek below! In this, Conrad does her best to treat a woman who is dealing with an onset of pain and other symptoms while preparing a ceremony for Witches’ New Year. It’s something that Halloween apparently originated from, and he gets a pretty big crash course here on how some other cultures choose to celebrate the holiday.

In the process of this, though, it’s possible that this conversation shakes Conrad to some extent. After all, the end of this sneak preview showcases Conrad seeing a blonde woman in a lab coat and thinking that it’s Nic. Is he seeing ghosts?

While we know that the episode is going for somewhat of a Halloween theme in this episode, we do think there’s a method to what the writers are bringing to the table here. We’re talking here about a man who is very much grieving and with that in mind, he’s going to see his wife almost everywhere he goes. This is something that could haunt him far beyond this particular episode.

The sneak peek does at least serve as another reminder of why this story is titled “The Thinnest Veil.” It’s a reference to how sometimes, the lines between the living and the dead can be fairly thin. This is for sure something we’ll see explored further as this story goes along, so rest assured that there’s some creepy stuff coming around the corner. Prepare for that accordingly!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 5?

