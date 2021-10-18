Succession season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s in the papers?







As you prepare for Succession season 3 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, we come bearing a simple message: Prepare for war.

In the weeks to come, Kendall Roy is going to look towards his next big move after trying to wreck his father’s future. What does that include? For starters, trying to recruit everyone else. He’s going to continue speaking out against his father in public, and in private, the carnage will be SO much worse.

If you head over to the link here, you can see an extended look at what lies ahead that raises a lot of different questions. Take, for example, what the FBI is planning to do at Waystar, and also what is going to be going on with Gerri as the new CEO.

Perhaps the most important mystery, though, is this: What’s in the papers that Greg decided not to shred last season? Greg is in a lot of ways the most bumbling person on the show and yet, he did at least recognize that information is power — and all of a sudden, he has it. The other advantage that he has as a character is that no one would ever take him seriously. He is, perpetually, the most underestimated person on this show, and also for good reason.

Rest assured that even amidst all of the corporate jostling, there will still be some biting humor — and also Roman flirting with Gerri. What would Succession be without that at this point?

What do you want to see on Succession season 3 episode 2 and beyond?

