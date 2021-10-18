NCIS season 19 episode 5 sneak peeks: McGee talks about Gibbs’ exit







NCIS season 19 episode 5 will be coming to CBS tonight, so why not get an advance look at some of the strangeness coming up? This is an hour entitled “Face the Strange” and based on what we’re getting about it, things are going to get weird.

Also, there’s a controversial subject we gotta discuss here: Is Alden Parker really about to take over Gibbs’ job?

In the sneak peeks below for Monday’s episode, you can see Parker start to act as though he is now in charge; not only that, it seems as though Vance is trying to offer him the job! Gary Cole’s character is still hesitant that he wants to take it after being fired previously over at FBI. Our hope is that if he events accepts, it happens in a way where he will end up not being the Special Agent in Charge. Shouldn’t that go to McGee instead? We like to think so.

Sure, Jessica Knight does have some valid points, including that Parker is experienced and knows this world really well. That doesn’t mean, though, that we really want him in Gibbs’ old desk. We’re not the only person who feels that way, as Torres is really frustrated by someone else taking a job that should belong to his former boss.

Now, let’s get to the case

Is there a zombie at the center of this? Not exactly. There is a scientific explanation, most likely, for what is going on in this particularly-gruesome case. Ducky’s even brought in to try and figure out what happened here; isn’t there something nice about seeing him and Jimmy Palmer working together again?

