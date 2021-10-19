Is FBI new tonight on CBS? New season 4 episode 5 spoilers







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We understand you wanting some more info on that subject and rest assured; we’re happy to help!

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to conjure a new episode out of thin air. There’s no installment on the network tonight, as we’re at the start of a two-week hiatus that is going to take us until early November. This break will allow production to stay ahead of the game and allow us to get more episodes in a key network sweeps period. The same, of course, goes for the sister shows here in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. Having all three of these series on one night is the attempt to build something big in the long-term; it’s still far too early to know just how it will work.

For the sake of the rest of this article, let’s focus on the next new episode of the flagship slated for Tuesday, November 2. Check out the FBI season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Charlotte’s Web” – After a suburban woman is kidnapped from her home, the team looks into trysts on both sides of a seemingly perfect marriage. Also, OA feels pressure from Mona to make changes in his career path, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode is going to be diving back into a difficult case with far-reaching consequences; it seems in general like this will be balanced with OA having to make some hard choices. Whatever he decides, it’s still hard to imagine him going away from this team. This is his home away from home in many ways, and they’ve been there for him through thick and thin.

