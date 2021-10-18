





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you come into this article wondering that, we’ve got an answer for you plus news on what’s next!

After the events of this past episode, it makes sense to want more of the Freddie Highmore drama immediately. Dr. Shaun Murphy is struggling at present with massive changes at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, ones that are led by Salen Morrison. She’s just purchased the hospital, and we know that her orders are causing some massive divisions. Sure, she has made some concessions in order to make Shaun content, but she’s also used him for a gigantic promotional banner, seemingly without his prior consent. Don’t you think that’s going to be a problem?

Unfortunately, The Good Doctor is not poised to air a new episode tonight on ABC, but it will be back for the next phase of the Shaun / Salen face-off on Monday, October 25. Hopefully this will be worth the wait, and the break gives the producers a chance in order to get more content filmed behind the scenes.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 4 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“Rationality” – Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team treat a young girl whose father’s personal research complicates their treatment plans. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Reznick and Dr. Lim’s patient refuses a life-saving lung transplant despite having a family donor on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It certainly stinks to have a hiatus so early in season 5 but in the end, we’re still just happy to have episodes this early on in the fall — just think about the fate that befell many shows during the global health crisis last year!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 4?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







