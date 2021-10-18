Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? Where is Chimney in tonight’s episode?







Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 season 5? Where is his character of Chimney? If you have some of these questions entering tonight, we more than understand. Last week’s episode ended in an emotional way, with the character making the decision to go and find Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). He’s going to do whatever it takes to bring her back home, but with the limited evidence that he has of her whereabouts, we have a feeling that things are not going to be easy.

Now, this is where we have to hand down some of the bad news: We don’t have a sense that we’ll be seeing too much of Chimney in the immediate future. This doesn’t mean that the character is gone; instead, the writers may be saving more of this story for a big episode down the road. We know that Hewitt is temporarily away from the show on maternity leave, so there’s a chance that Chimney and Maddie both come back at the same time; or, there’s a chance that Chimney spends a whole episode looking for her and then finds her in the end.

Rest assured that no matter what, there is some more interesting stuff coming for Choi and his character down the road — even if we do have to wait a little while for it. Good things come to those who wait, right? This isn’t the first time that 9-1-1 has operated under such a philosophy.

The bad news in general tonight is that once this episode wraps, we could be waiting for a little while to see what’s next. There is a one-week hiatus currently set for October 25, with the show coming back on the other side in November to kick off sweeps.

