





Is Alycia Debnam-Carey leaving Fear the Walking Dead at the start of season 7, and where is Alicia Clark? If you had these questions entering tonight, we more than understand.

Yet, it does feel like the writers are opting to keep the character off-screen for a while. We imagine that this is a mystery that they will keep close to the vest for a while. The reasoning for Alycia the actress’ absence early on is unclear, but there is no evidence that she’s gone from the story full-time.

As a matter of fact, one of the biggest stories in the first episode was largely around her, mostly when it comes to seeing Strand throw Will off the roof. Why did he do that? Here is what executive producer Andrew Chambliss had to say in an Entertainment Weekly interview:

The journey he took in this episode made him realize that the soft spot he has for Alicia, the validation that he’s seeking from her, is the one weakness that he has and is the one thing that could endanger the tower. So in his twisted logic, he does what he thinks will protect him from that. He does something that he thinks will hurt Alicia so deeply that she will want to have nothing to do with him. And he thinks that’s going to be what keeps her away from him. It is a very dark move from Strand, and he’s aware of it at the moment. I think he’s probably not aware of just how much it’s going to cost him as he continues to try to build his tower.

We would imagine that no matter how long Alicia is gone from the show on-screen, we’ll probably get a few more clues along the way as to her whereabouts and what the story moving forward could look like.

