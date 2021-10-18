Grantchester season 6 episode 4 spoilers: One difficult night







Following tonight’s new episode on PBS, be prepared for Grantchester season 6 episode 4 next week to do something totally different. The setting may be reasonably the same, but the producers are doing something a little intriguing in setting most of the story at night. We wonder if the entire hour will take place over the course of it, as Will and Georgie have to figure out how best to solve the case.

To make matters even stranger, the victim here died at the police station! What happened here? It’s a tremendous setup for a mystery.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, remember to check out the full Grantchester season 6 episode 4 synopsis below:

When an American airman dies in the police station, a quiet late shift turns into a challenging night for Will and Geordie. Leonard and Daniel reassess their relationship.

Just from reading that alone, you can get a pretty reasonable sense of where things are going to go — and just how complicated they will be. There’s a real balance of interesting stuff within this hour! You’ve got a fascinating caper for our two lead crime-solvers, but also Leonard having to take on one of his most difficult decisions ever. He’s gone through so much this season, as his career has been threatened and he’s had to think of a wide array of issues that are eating away at his heart. This show loves to pull every last teardrop out of you so in that sense, we can’t be too shocked with what they are doing here.

Here’s the bad bit of news we have to share at the end of all this: There are only two more episodes left in the season. Suffice it to say, that’s a cause for a few tears all its own.

