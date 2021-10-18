Succession season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Mass in Time of War’







Following tonight’s episode premiere you’ll have a chance to see Succession season 3 episode 2 in a single week’s time — and rest assured, there will be even more chaos! The title for this episode is “Mass in Time of War,” which seems to suggest that even in the messiest of situations, the Roy family still finds their way to act normal.

Of course, and as so many of us know well at this point, they are far from normal — pretty much as much so as you’re ever going to see.

Before we go any further, let’s share the full Succession season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) tries to get his siblings, as well as Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandi (Hope Davis), on his side. Fearing his legal situation, Greg (Nicholas Braun) asks Ewan (James Cromwell) for help. Written by Jesse Armstrong; Directed by Mark Mylod.

By the end of this episode, we are mostly curious to see if Kendall can find any more allies for him amongst the field. It’s going to be hard to imagine that Shiv, Roman, or Connor will get 100% on board his plans without some sort of assurance they’ll be protected; you have to remember that in this world, the thing that people care about the most is themselves. They’re such an inherent selfishness all across the board that’s even more exaggerated than what you often find in life. That’s a part of what makes this show such biting satire — it’s a little more real than, perhaps, we often like to admit.

