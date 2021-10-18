Where is Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Is Linda Hunt leaving?







Where is Hetty on tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? Should you be worried that Linda Hunt is leaving the show — again?

If you’ve watched the CBS series a number of times over the years, odds are you’re probably used to the routine that we’re getting here. Hetty shows up, has a memorable appearance, and then disappears for a bit. While Linda is still billed as a series regular, it’s been years since she was in the overwhelming majority of episodes.

Rest assured, the writers will still find a way for Hetty to turn up down the road — she’s just off on another mission, trying to ensure the world is a little safer in her own unique way. One of the things that has become such a fun little runner on this series over the years is how mysterious this character tends to be. You get to get some answers on what she’s up to, but never quite all of them. There are always still dangling threads that the writers can choose to pick up at any given moment.

For whenever Hetty is away this season, rest assured that NCIS: LA has a plan! It’s one of the reasons why we saw Gerald McRaney promoted to series regular during the summer; it allows them the opportunity to have a team leader, and it’s at least someone here who we’ve had a chance to see on a number of occasions already. Nell and Eric are gone from the show, so don’t expect them to have sporadic appearances like we’re going to see with Hunt.

At least for now, NCIS: Los Angeles is going to find a sense of stability within its own instability, as strange as that sounds. At this point, we gotta think that the producers are relatively used to this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles now, including a preview for where things are going

Do you want to see more of Linda Hunt as Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







