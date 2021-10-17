The Rookie season 4 episode 5 return date: Pete Davidson returns!







Following tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to wonder about The Rookie season 4 episode 5 return date on ABC. When is the show going to be back?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air next week. This marks our first hiatus of the whole season but luckily, it’s a pretty short one. The series will be back on October 31, so after a night of Halloween festivities you can come back and see a Rookie episode themed all around the holiday. Why wouldn’t you want that?

There’s also another dose of fun that you can expect from this episode, as you’re also going to see the return of Pete Davidson to the show. Given the Saturday Night Live cast member’s high profile and busy schedule, we tend to think that the writers are lucky to get him back for another appearance. We can only hope that it’s anywhere near as close as entertaining to his first go-around.

Just in case you want a few more details now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

“A.C.H.” – When a new designer drug hits LA streets, it turns users into “zombies,” and Officer Nolan and the team have a Halloween they won’t soon forget. Back at home, Lucy questions whether her apartment building might be haunted on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We’re sure that there are a few long-term storylines that will work their way into this episode but in general, it feels like one of the primary goals here is to have some holiday fun. We can’t say that we’re altogether mad about that!

