Let’s start things off with what we know at present: Per the network’s schedule, you can expect for there to be a new installment coming on tonight. You’re just going to have to be patient for it. At the moment, the plan is for season 5 episode 2 to air at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The delay is due to NFL football and you shouldn’t be surprised if it ends up being pushed back further into the night. We’ve seen that happen on a number of occasions over the years!

As for the story you’re going to see play out, this is going to be a direct continuation of some of what you had to see in the premiere. Bravo Team is still in North Korea, and they are going to be doing their part to contend with a dangerous escape plan. They won’t have many opportunities to get out of here in one piece, so what are they going to figure out?

Below, the full season 5 episode 2 synopsis has some additional information all about what’s coming:

“Trust, But Verify: Part 2” – When Bravo’s operation is compromised, they must figure out how to escape undetected from one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 17 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The promo below gives a little more context on the story ahead; remember in general here that SEAL Team is only airing its first four episodes on CBS. Following the October 31 installment, we will see it shift over to Paramount+, where it will be an exclusive the rest of the way.

