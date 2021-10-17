Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 17?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Tonight marks the Succession premiere, and there’s a chance for big ratings. Wouldn’t you want to capitalize on that with a new installment on the air?

Well, this is where we come bearing some bad news: There is no new installment on the network tonight. Even though it logistically made sense to us for the network to capitalize on the lead-in, clearly there are other plans in place here. What HBO will be doing tonight instead is repeating the Succession premiere multiple times. They recognize that this is the first opportunity that they’ve had in a while to put their landmark Emmy-winner on the air and they want to take advantage of that. They can have all of the spotlight on Logan Roy and company only to change things up again moving forward.

So while there is a Last Week Tonight hiatus this week, rest assured that it’s a fairly short one. You will get a chance to see the show return to the air on October 24 with another new episode and if past seasons are an indication, we’ll get some more in November before the season comes to a close.

In general, it’s been a quieter 2021 for Last Week Tonight than what we’ve seen the past few years, but that is probably by design. When you have a less volatile world of politics, what that tends to mean in general is that you have fewer big-ticket headlines in general. We like that the show is analyzing issues now that are slipping through the cracks and worth some discussion. This is not something that a lot of other programs do when they are chasing the best ratings imaginable.

