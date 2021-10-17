Hightown season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Jackie’s next move







Following this weekend’s premiere, Hightown season 2 episode 2 next week will continue to up the ante for Jackie. With that being said, how will it happen?

We know at this point that Monica Raymund’s character wants a larger role; being a liaison from her day job is not enough. She’s been on the Frankie Cuevas beat for a little while and feels like she knows it better than most. After what happened to Junior, she’s even more determined to get justice, so much so that she’s trying her best to contend with new roadblocks thrown her way. Take, for example, a police force that isn’t entirely supportive, or the fact that Ray’s positive attributes are blocked by a horrible history of misconduct. He’s still away from the force and with that, she has to adjust to a new partner.

For a few more details about next week in particular, take a look at the synopsis below:

Jackie’s new partner, Leslie, matches her ambition perfectly as their relationship deepens on and off the force; Frankie and Jorge continue moving ahead, but Charmaine, their New York connection, is a wild card.

Jorge is one of the new major players this season and so far, we’ve gotten a small slice of what he brings to the table. In general we’re going to see a lot more of Frankie and his whole operation now that he is out, and of course we’re looking forward to seeing how things evolve from here. Also, Jackie still needs to battle her personal demons. She may not be in the same place that she was at the start of season 1, but we know that addiction recovery does not always move in a straight line. There are going to be various ebbs and flows and for now, we’re anticipating even more of those happening.

