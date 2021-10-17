





Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, or can you expect season 2 episode 2 to be delayed by some NFL broadcasts this afternoon? There is a lot of big stuff that we have to get through in this article.

So where do we start? Well, we’ve got a mixture of good and bad news to share here. Where do we start? Well, we should note that there is another episode poised to air tonight! The title is “The Kingdom” and this is going to be a high-intensity story. Unfortunately, the bad news is that you’ll be waiting for at least a little while in order to see it. For the time being, the earliest this episode will begin is at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. Note that at the time of this writing, this installment is still subject to delays so go ahead and be aware of that accordingly.

If you do want a few other details right now about the story, we suggest that you check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“The Kingdom” – McCall finds herself in the crosshairs of a foreign government’s intelligence agency when her friend Mira (Melis Aker), a diplomat’s daughter, seeks McCall’s help to find her missing brother. Also, Dante faces suspicion from a fellow detective newly tasked by the district attorney to find the vigilante knows as the Equalizer, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 17 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

If you watched the first season, then there’s a good chance that you’re already aware of the rhythm of this story. You will get a chance to see a story-of-the-week element, but it’s also mixed in with a larger story. So much of season 2 will be about identity, and whether or not Robyn McCall is going to be able to preserve hers amidst some mounting pressure.

