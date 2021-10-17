Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4: Will Erin make Manhattan DA decision?







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 is coming to CBS this Friday, even though the network hasn’t shared all that much in the way of info about it. We know that Anthony will have some sort of big storyline, really to the point where his career could be in jeopardy.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to put the focus here on someone in Erin Reagan who is at the center of a huge storyline: Potentially running for the Manhattan DA. It’s clear at this point that her family wants her to go forward with it, and it was Anthony who first pushed for the idea in the first place.

Is it possible that the writers could spend many more weeks with Bridget Moynahan’s character agonizing over the decision? Sure, but that’s not necessarily something that they have to do. Instead, it would be far more interesting to see a proper campaign start off soon. After all, that would allow us to see what this process of campaigning is really like. It’s such a different world for this show! Blue Bloods has long been about procedure over politics and yet, there is a huge political component to running for this office. Erin has to figure out how to sell herself to the public, and also what the perception of her will be as Frank Reagan’s daughter.

We’re hoping that episode 4 (entitled “True Blue”) will help to plant some of the seeds that could sprout later. We’ve already seen enough of Erin in her current role; now is the time to move forward, especially now that the show is so far in its run. It’s not clear how many more seasons Blue Bloods is going to run. With that in mind, why not go ahead and start pushing endgames?

