Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Morgan’s new life







Are you curious to learning about Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 2 and the story to come? There is more drama for sure, but also the conflict between what are potentially two different sides. You’ve got Morgan’s way of life on one side, and then also Victor Strand working in order to adapt to his own way of life. He’s trying to be a leader in his own way, and it goes without saying that we’re going to see these two clash.

Of course, one of the things we know about Fear the Walking Dead already is that conflict takes time. We’re prepared for that and have been for a good while.

Below, we’ve got the full Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

As Morgan, Grace and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.

What will be interesting moving forward is getting these continued opportunities to explore what the nuclear fallout looks like on this show. In the premiere you got a small taste of how dangerous the entire area is — there’s the threat of radiation, but also the threat of walkers, bad vegetation, and very few resources. This is about as terrible an environment as you are probably going to find for some of these survivors. The good news is that some of these characters are still alive. Unfortunately, there’s not all that much else to be excited about if you’re some of them.

Also, can we hope for some more good stuff for Alicia? We certainly hope so at this point.

