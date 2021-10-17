NCIS season 19 episode 5: Without Mark Harmon, why is it critical?







Tomorrow night is going to bring NCIS season 19 episode 5 to the table and you probably know already how important it is. This could be, arguably, one of the most critical episodes for the show in years.

Story-wise, this episode may not feel that significant. After all, it’s going to revolve around a case-of-the-week that could be forgotten easily in a month or two. It’s the loss of Mark Harmon that matters, and why this episode has so much pressure upon it leading up to it airing.

Here’s thing with NCIS right now: There is a real fear that the show could lose millions of viewers. While Gibbs is not the only character on the show, he’s widely considered to be the face of the franchise. Who will still be watching without Mark Harmon? This is what episode 5 needs to show: That this is still a fun, compelling procedural with interesting mysteries and great characters. It needs to lean into nostalgia with characters like McGee and Palmer and work overtime to prove that Agent Alden Parker is not Gibbs 2.0.

We know that in 2021, viewers are far more finicky than they were in the past. After all, they have the ability to jump from one show to the next when they don’t like what they’re watching anymore. This episode needs to convince people there is still a viable NCIS without Gibbs — and remember that there’s been a lot of turnover elsewhere as of late also. This is a series that also lost Emily Wickersham and Maria Bello last season.

