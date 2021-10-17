Ridley Road episode 4 (finale) spoilers: How will it conclude?







Want to get some more insight on Ridley Road episode 4? It only seems right to start off with this: It is the big finale. From the start, this show was only meant to be a four-episode story with a defined beginning, middle, and end. There’s still a lot of ground that they have managed to cover, as Vivien’s journey has been dark, harrowing, but always with purpose.

As we get into the final episode now the primary question becomes clear: Will she be able to stop Colin Jordan dead in his tracks? How far can she go in order to make that happen? There’s a lot of ground to cover here as she is starting to run out of time.

Also, it looks like those within Vivien’s family are going to do what they can to help her escape this perilous situation. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Ridley Road episode 4 synopsis below:

Ridley Road reaches its gripping finale, following the shocking clash between the 62 Group and the National Socialist Movement (NSM) at the synagogue.

With time running out, Vivien (Agnes O’Casey) risks everything to take down Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear) and the NSM. But what she doesn’t know is her cover may have been blown, and several NSM foot soldiers have become suspicious of Jack (Tom Varey), putting them both in real danger.

Meanwhile Vivien’s mother Liza (Samantha Spiro) realises where Vivien has been, and arrives in London to speak to Nancy (Tracy-Ann Oberman)…but might it be too late to save her daughter? With the 62 Group in chaos after being framed for burning down NSM HQ, it’s left to Vivien to get herself out alive…

Will we have a satisfying ending to this saga? We can only hope, as we’ve seen so many fascinating little twists and turns on the journey already.

