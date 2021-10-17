Saturday Night Live spoofs Squid Game in country musical parody







We knew entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live hosted by Rami Malek that there was at least potential for a greatness, including Squid Game.

Let’s face it: It was only a matter of time before the NBC show chose to spoof the Netflix show. What we didn’t expect was for it to happen via some sort of musical number featuring Malek and Pete Davidson singing country music.

Obviously, this sketch isn’t for anyone who has yet to start watching Squid Game. It gives a good bit away about the show’s central premise but honestly, we don’t mind. This was such a weird, macabre, and also delightful sketch to watch. It made NO sense at all that this would be set to a country-music song but it totally worked.

Also, who doesn’t love that Pete and Rami did this together? After all, Pete is notorious for impersonating the Mr. Robot star in the past. Also, Pete killed Rami’s character near the end of the sketch. Oh, and there was a little bit of social commentary about Squid Game itself with Pete’s character finding himself back playing the “Game” after betting all of his money on the Jets.

This is going to be one of those sketches that goes viral overnight, especially since Squid Game is one of those shows that has a truly global audience. A lot of its fans probably aren’t even watching SNL and won’t know about this sketch for a little while.

The most important thing in the end here is pretty simple: This was funny. It did enough to both tackle the subject matter while also bringing something new to the table; in other words, it’s what we like to see from this show more often than not.

