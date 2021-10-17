Is Heels new tonight on Starz? Further season 2 hopes







Is Heels new tonight on Starz? If you come into this piece looking for some more information on that subject, we’re happy to deliver.

With the way in which episode 8 last week concluded, it feels 100% fair to wonder where things are going to go moving forward in this story. Crystal, thanks to some smart improvisation on her part, now has the title belt — even though the DWL has never featured her in a wrestling match before. The league got a spotlight like no other at the State Fair and even though not everything went according to plan, they still delivered a great show.

Herein lies the problem now: There’s no guarantee that either Jack or Ace Spade will want to be around each other ever again. After Ace learned about Jack’s betrayal he actually beat him up in the ring before walking off. Right when it seemed like these brothers were close to patching things up, it’s not over yet again.

Alas, this is where we get to the bad news: You won’t get a chance to learn what’s next tonight. As a matter of fact, you may never get that chance period. There is no new episode of Heels tonight, as last week served as the season 1 finale. There is also no official renewal at the moment from Starz. The live ratings for season 1 were far from great, so the concern now, of course, is that the Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig series doesn’t get another chance. Our hope is that it performed better in app views and DVR figures, which are the ratings we don’t get a chance to see live. The cast and crew seem to want a chance to do more; we just have to see if it actually happens.

Hopefully, we’ll get some news regarding a Heels season 2 at some point over the next few months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Heels right now

Do you want to see a Heels season 2 on Starz in the future?

Meanwhile, are you bummed that there is not a new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







