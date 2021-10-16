NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2 video: Deeks, Fatima’s reactions







This weekend marks NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2 arriving on CBS, and we’re getting a sense already that this one will be emotional. Have your tissues at the ready just in case.

At the center of this episode is an incident that feels very much like a hate crime: A Vietnam Asian-American veteran being attacked in a parking lot. There’s no evidence that this was motivated by anything but racism, and it leaves everyone on the team frustrated and at a loss for words.

For Marty Deeks, his reaction is one of pure shock and pain in one of the sneak peeks below. He can’t fathom that things like this are still happening in America, a place where you would think people know better. Meanwhile, Fatima shares some of her own experiences; there were other Persian people who grew up in Beverly Hills; the real picture of the community isn’t just what you saw on 90210. However, over the past few years she’s experienced more hate and prejudice.

We’ve seen NCIS: LA tackle some hot-button issues here and there in the past, but this episode represents them doing it in a more up-close-and-personal way than they perhaps have in a good while. Hate crimes against Asian-Americans have increased significantly since the start of the pandemic and the writers clearly want to show the ways that this is happening, let alone the reactions to them. Deeks, Kensi, Sam, and Fatima all want to make the world better, and we know that other characters not in these previews share a similar world-view. The crime at the center of this episode is in complete contrast to that, though we’ll see precisely how everything unfolds here over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

Where do you think we will see the story go moving into NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2?

Have any further predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







