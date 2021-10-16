Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Where is Dexter Morgan working?







Dexter: New Blood is bringing a new chapter of Dexter Morgan’s life front and center, and almost every part of it is different.

Of course, this includes his place of employment in Fred’s Fish and Game. In the photo at the bottom of this article via Showtime, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here! This is where Dexter will work incognito as Jim Lindsay for at least the start of the new series; it remains to be seen where things go from there.

We have to assume that Dexter made sure that his new identity was pretty airtight, so we don’t blame Fred/whoever the actual owner of this place is for not knowing the truth about who he really is. Instead, the intrigue for us in New Blood is seeing how Dexter operates in this environment. For a guy with a history of murdering people, it is rather curious that he would choose a place with weapons as his new spot of employment. Aren’t there going to be temptations all over the place here?

Well, one of the things that we’d assume at this point is that Dexter wants to be near this stuff, whether consciously or unconsciously. Even if he’s note actively killing, he knows that this part of him is always there. He may not love it, but at this point he likely understands the Dark Passenger’s presence more than ever.

In small towns, people never truly disappear. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/JGXx9s1ceK — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 15, 2021

