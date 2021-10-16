Yellowstone season 4 theory: Concerns and rushed judgments







With the premiere of Yellowstone season 4 coming to Paramount Network on November 7, there’s no better time to look ahead. How will the story unfold, and how far will John Dutton go in order to get revenge — provided of course that he survives?

One of the things that we’ve learned about the Duttons over the years is that they’re quick to pull the metaphorical trigger — they can be impulsive. With that in mind, is it possible that they leave an unintentional trail of blood at some point?

New Yellowstone video! Check out all of our projections now entering the next season of the show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember to also come back following every episode this season for more coverage.

No matter who survives the events of the season 3 finale, it feels certain that they are going to want revenge. They may not also do the proper research required for some sort of revenge plot. We could easily see someone jumping to conclusion, taking action, and then realizing that they’ve made a mistake. For, for example, Beth targeting Roarke only to realize that he’s not responsible.

Or, he’s another twist to consider: If Jamie is not involved in what happened to his failing, could he try to strike back at someone and do an about-face from some of what he said at the end of season 3? We couldn’t rule any of that out entirely. We’ve come to realize over the years that the philosophy of someone in one moment may not equal their philosophy down the road. Big events, like deaths in the family (or at least near-death experiences), can dramatically change things.

Just be prepared for a few head-turning moments over the course of the new season. Also, the Duttons may make an even bigger mess trying to solve the one in front of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you think is going to happen in terms of a Yellowstone season 4 revenge plot?

Do you think there will be more mayhem than what is necessarily needed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around; there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







