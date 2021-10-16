Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 16, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? As we approach a potential episode airing on October 16, what is there to be excited about?

Before we go any further in this piece, we should go ahead and share the good news: You won’t be waiting long to get more of the show! A new episode is coming your way in a matter of hours, and this should be a particularly fun one given that Mr. Robot star Rami Malek is serving as the host for this particular occasion.

What we know about Malek is pretty simple: He’s willing to poke fun at himself if need be. That’s extremely important for a show like this, especially since they’ve made fun of him on a number of occasions already. That’s one of the rather remarkable things about where we are in this season; this is the third straight week where the host has been previously parodied on multiple occasions. We’ve seen Melissa Villasenor impersonate Owen Wilson; meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been spoofed a number of times in the past. Pete Davidson looks a good bit like Malek, and that’s helped to make him the perfect person to come on board the show at this point as host.

Oh, and of course Malek is one of the stars of the latest James Bond movie. That’s yet another reason to think that tonight could be fun — we can imagine a sketch themed around that more than one themed around Mr. Robot. Remember that this’s been over for a while already! The video below gives you a small preview for what’s coming up tonight; this is probably not an indicator of the comedy you’ll see per se, but at least Rami is funny, right?

