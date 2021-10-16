Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3: Will Sean Reagan become a cop?







Is Sean Reagan going to become a cop on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3? This is a question that we wondered long before tonight.

Yet, it feels pretty clear to say that Andrew Terraciano’s character is circling the idea based on the events tonight. First, he pretended like he needed to go on a ride-along with Eddie and Witten as a part of a school project. In order to do it, he also lied to Jamie about getting his father’s permission. When he noticed a suspect in the streets, he ignored Eddie’s order, got out of the cop car, and started following him. His text-message tip did help to get the guy arrested, but he also got himself a black eye and a concussion.

As you would imagine, Danny Reagan was really mad about how all of this went down. Sure, he was angry at Sean for what he did, but also Jamie and Eddie both for not checking with him first and just taking his son at his word. This feud eventually spilled over to family dinner where Frank, Erin, and Henry all had to get involved. This got messy — really messy — but we know that Blue Bloods is a show about compromise. Sooner or later, they’d get to a happier point in here.

The way the compromise happened tonight was pretty fascinating. Jamie told Danny that he needs to change how he handles people who don’t always match his expectations, including his own son. He knew what it was like being intimidated by Danny; after all, he’s felt that way a big chunk of his life! Danny paid Sean a visit at the end of the episode and took him out to dinner; a way to smooth things over.

As for whether or not Sean actually becomes a cop, we’ll have to wait a while on that.

