





While tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 brought a lot of fun to the table (it’s hard not to love an undercover case at the golf course), it also did raise an interesting question. Are Higgins and Ethan going to be splitting in the near future?

We don’t want to sit here and say that they’re 100% done; meanwhile, we also don’t want to say that long-distance relationships are doomed to fail. (That’s not true.) Yet, Higgins did introduce another wrinkle to the relationship in noting near the end tonight that Ethan has opted to stay in Kenya for another six months. That means that the two are living apart in basically completely opposite sides of the world. That’s going to make communication almost impossible and in the end, it’s easy to imagine the two of them drifting apart.

There are a lot of people who want to see Juliet eventually with Thomas Magnum and in the end, we more than get that. Just remember, however, that even if Higgins was single now, it wouldn’t change anything when it comes to Magnum’s own relationship. He’s with Katsumoto’s partner Lia for the time being and, for now, there’s no real evidence that this is going to change in the immediate future. Things are going well there!

Given that Ethan will be gone for SO long, we have a feeling that the writers will sprinkle in a few more updates on where things stand for him and Higgins over the course of the weeks and months ahead. If they do ever split we imagine that it will hit Higgins hard; we now how difficult it was for her to open herself up to love again and she and Ethan did bring out a lot of good in each other. Even as someone rooting for her and Magnum it’s still easy enough to recognize that.

Before we go, can we state again just how much fun tonight was? Anytime you’ve got at least one character doing an accent and a fun guest star (Kate Flannery!), we’re going to be pleased.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What did you think about the events of Magnum PI season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







