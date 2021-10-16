Dexter: New Blood premiere photo: Dexter and ‘Deb’ have a chat







The Dexter: New Blood premiere is right around the corner and finally, we’re getting a chance to see more of Jennifer Carpenter in scenes!

The image above is one of a handful released by Showtime for the November 7 premiere entitled “Cold Snap” and of course, it’s enough to pique our interest. Deb is dead — sorry for those who didn’t see the original series years ago. So how does she turn up? She’s a figment of Dexter’s imagination, and a character now somewhat similar to what we got from Harry (James Remar) in the original. However we see her is exactly how Dexter is seeing her in his head — in this case, it’s seemingly her chilling in a bathrobe, hanging out while Dexter eats his food. There’s almost something so Deb about both her attitude and her demeanor in this photo; Dexter may not have always connected with her when she was alive, but his representation of her after her death feels about right.

One thing that is certainly worth noting here is how Dexter is smiling with Deb right in front of him; clearly, he appreciates her presence, even if this “presence” is really just him manifesting her being right in front of him. He did care for his sister, and this may be a part of him working in order to keep her memory alive.

By the end of the premiere, we’re sure that we’ll get at least somewhat more of a sense as to what Deb’s new “role” will look like. Much like the rest of the remainder of New Blood, we’re sure it will be somewhat true to the original with a few wrinkles thrown in.

How do you think we’re going to see Deb presented throughout Dexter: New Blood in its entirety?

