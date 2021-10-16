When Hope Calls season 2: See When Calls the Heart alum on set!







We know that When Calls the Heart season 9 is premiering on the Hallmark Channel next year; meanwhile, the spin-off will return a little sooner!

In case you did not know, When Hope Calls season 2 was recently renewed; it will be on a new network in GAC Family, but the fact that it has a new season will still be a cause for great rejoicing. The new season will kick off with a Christmas Special airing in December, and in a post on Twitter below via executive producer Brian Bird, you can see one familiar face back on set: Carter Ryan! The actor plays Cody Stanton, and most recently did so on When Calls the Heart.

When Ryan first departed the flagship show, it was due to a pretty unfortunate situation that was no fault of his own: All of the headlines surrounding Lori Loughlin, who plays his onscreen mother Abigail. When that character was written out, so was Cody — When Hope Calls is allowing both of them the opportunity to return, at the very least for one episode. Beyond the Christmas Special, we’ll have to wait and see where things go. You’ll at least get an update as to what these characters have been up to after such a long time away.

While filming for When Hope Calls is currently underway, the same can be said for When Calls the Heart proper. In the case of the latter, it’s actually getting a little closer to wrapping things up for the season, even if it’s not completely there as of yet. Its future beyond season 9 is currently unclear but given how it’s the most-popular scripted show Hallmark has, we have a hard time thinking that it’s going anywhere for the time being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now

Are you watching both When Calls the Heart and When Hope Calls?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming as we inch closer to the premiere. (Photo: GAC Family.)

Bumped into this fine-looking young man in Brookfield yesterday. It was more meaningful to see him than you can imagine. #CodyStanton #WhenHopeCalls #GACFamily #Hearties pic.twitter.com/LIeAFyGKQ8 — Brian Bird (@brbird) October 9, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







