Nancy Drew season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Clues from the past







There are a number of things that we love about Nancy Drew, but one of the big things here is their willingness to pull mysteries from anywhere.

For the sake of season 3 episode 3 next week, we’re going deep into the past; how deep? Think in terms of the 1950’s! A mystery from almost 70 years ago could hold at least some answers to the Frozen Hearts Killer, the key mystery at the heart of the season.

“The Testimony of the Executed Man” is the title for this episode, and you can check out the full Nancy Drew season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

IN TOO DEEP – On the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths – where they also find themselves unraveling ghostly clues about a homicide from the 1950s. Also starring Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#303). Original airdate 10/22/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond all of the excitement and the mysteries that we’ve seen on the show, there are still other questions we have — take, for example, how Nancy Drew is faring in the ratings at present. One episode in, season 3 is down in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic versus season 2. Let’s hope this ratings dip is temporary, and brought on mostly by the show airing in a new timeslot that not everyone is aware of at the moment.

