SWAT season 5 episode 3: Is Rodrigo Sanchez out to destroy Hondo?







Tonight, SWAT season 5 episode 3 gave us a window into the show’s new team leader in Rodrigo Sanchez. In doing that, though, they also showed his intentions — and they are far from good.

At the end of tonight’s episode, we learned that the new leader is going to be out to effectively take SWAT away from Hondo entirely. He’s been sent in to act as a sort of mole, eventually working to pull the team apart from within. The promo for next week seems to suggest that he could be setting others up for a shooting.

So what’s in this for Sanchez? The same thing that is in it for a lot of people who put themselves in compromising positions: Power. They want to do whatever they can in order to rise up the career ladder and get either more money or influence. People want Hondo gone after the events of last season; that has not changed. Certain individuals are just trying to be creative in their way to ensure that he is gone.

Insofar as villains go, Sanchez is a fascinating one since he represents the corruption that can sometimes be within the police — and it’s the kind you rarely see in any headlines. This is someone out to play the political game and get rid of those who are trying to change the system. This is going to be a formidable person for Hondo to take on; clearly, he’s well-connected, and he also has enough charisma to be able to put on a front. We’ll have to see in the weeks ahead just where some of this story is going to go…

