Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: The central premise of revenge







If you’ve been seeing a number of different teases already for Yellowstone season 4, there is one thing that pervades all of them: Revenge. Starting with the two-hour premiere on November 7, you are going to see one of the most intense chapters of this story so far.

As you probably know, the first order of business is going to be seeing who survives: The lives of John, Kayce, and Beth are all currently in danger! We’d like to think all of them survive but the answer there is somewhat irrelevant. No matter who does is going to be causing all sorts of chaos. The Duttons never stop until they’re satisfied and on this occasion, that could mean a body in the ground.

Curious to get a few more specifics? The Yellowstone season 4 logline has some of that for you below:

Amid shifting alliances and a growing list of enemies, the Dutton family’s legacy is jeopardized like never before, and retribution is certain.

What is so interesting to us about this is the key word “legacy.” That suggests that some of the adversaries this time around aren’t just out to take away the Dutton family’s land. Instead, they are equally curious in working to undermine the very fabric of who they are. If they can take away their reputation to some degree, there’s an opportunity to move right in and act like the family were never power players at all.

After all of the relentless hype, the real hope here is merely that the show can live to some of its billing.

What are you most excited to see on Yellowstone season 4, especially when you think about the major themes at present?

What are you most excited to see on Yellowstone season 4, especially when you think about the major themes at present?

