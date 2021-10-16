The Morning Show season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Private Person’







As we prepare for The Morning Show season 2 episode 6, are we moving into a new spot in the Apple TV+ series? We’ve seen a lot the past few weeks, whether it be Alex re-entering the TMS world, Bradley exploring key relationships, and also a key debate over … a debate.

So where are we going to see things go from here? Well, the title for the next new episode is “Private Person,” and we definitely think there’s a little bit of irony that goes with that. If you’re in the news business, you probably are well aware that almost nothing is 100% private. Instead, you get time and time again examples of people wanting to dive into every part of your life. That’s especially the case when you consider the sort of show being done here: People develop a relationship with you through seeing you on TV week in and week out. This episode may not be connected to this particular phenomenon at all, but it’s still interesting to think about.

Curious to get a few more details now? Then check out the (brief) The Morning Show season 2 episode 6 synopsis:

TMS welcomes a new face. Bradley gets a surprise visit.

The real truth

To matter what happens with Alex and Bradley moving into episode 6, nothing will be set in stone. That’s a consequence, after all, of The Morning Show having such a long season! It allows more opportunities to see different things play out and also to tackle a number of real-world events. For better or for worse, it’s abundantly clear already that there are a ton of different things for the cast and crew to take on before we get to the finish line here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 2 episode 6?

