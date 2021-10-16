Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 preview: A look towards ‘True Blue’







As we look ahead towards Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4, what is there to expect or hope for? Is it even coming on next week?

Here’s what we can tell you at present: There is a new installment coming on Friday, October 22, and the title for it is “True Blue.” That’s a pretty predictable title for the CBS show and unfortunately, it doesn’t tell you all that much about the upcoming story. Unfortunately, there is no synopsis for this episode at the time of this writing. That’s a bummer, no? We’re left to let our imagination run wild here for a little bit.

What do we want to see? A lot of it starts with a huge story for Donnie Wahlberg as Danny, especially since the past two episodes have been a little more muted when it comes to big storylines for him. We want to see a lot more of him and Baez doing some great stuff, but also personal milestones for Jamie and Eddie and the return of some familiar faces.

There was a short preview that aired tonight that features characters crossing lines, and it does look like there’s some action coming! Yet, for some reason CBS seems content with barely giving any scoop on this show in advance…

Here is the bad news: Following episode 4 coming on the air, Blue Bloods will be off on hiatus for one week at the end of the month. Following that, it will resume with new episodes when we get into the month of November, which is of course a pivotal time for ratings. This is when we hope there will be some big moments on a few specific stories, especially Erin thinking about her future as a potential Manhattan DA.

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4?

