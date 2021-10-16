Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods? Is Frank Reagan quitting his job?







Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods? Entering tonight’s episode, some promos may be doing their part to leave you a little concerned.

Let’s start things off with what we know at present: Nothing has been reported when it comes to an imminent departure from Tom. With that in mind, we want to remain hopeful that he’ll be around at the end of the hour.

As for what caused so much of the uncertainty in the first place here, it has a great deal to do with Lenny Ross. Treat Williams is returning to the show as a character you’ve seen on a number of occasions already but this time around, he may be bringing with him a job offer — one that involves the NFL. This is an appealing opportunity and we’d totally understand if Frank wanted to take a serious look at it.

Here’s the thing: Even if Frank did decide to leave the NYPD for whatever reason, he could easily still be a part of the show. With that being said, we still don’t think he’s going to take the job. While the burden of being at 1 Police Plaza may be difficult, it’s also a responsibility he understands. He’s said before that there are only a handful of people who can be a commissioner and when you think about that, it’s going to be hard for him to walk away.

Eventually, we do think that there will be a point where Frank does decide to hang it up. We just have a hard time thinking it’s going to happen between now and the potential end of the show. The right way for Blue Bloods to end is with Frank deciding to pass the torch — anything before that would just feel weird.

We’ll be back a little later tonight with more on Selleck / Frank’s future on the show.

