SWAT season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The story of ‘Sentinel’







Are you curious to learn a little more about SWAT season 5 episode 4? There’s another installment coming with the title of “Sentinel.” This is meant to be a powerful episode from start to finish, especially for Street since there are some big moments coming that could impact the future.

One of the things that is most important about SWAT is that no matter the case or the dangerous environment the team finds themselves in, there is always still a chance to make things personal. These are people who have lives outside of the job and it’s important to shine a light on some of that.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Sentinel” – As the team races to stop a violent band of armed robbers, the search is complicated by civilians using a public safety app that encourages vigilantism. Also, Street receives difficult news that alters his future, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Now that we’re a little bit removed from Hondo’s time in Mexico, it’s feel fair to say that SWAT is going to try and reestablish a familiar rhythm. One thing we can say right now is that commercially, season 5 is off to a great start in its new timeslot. The total-viewer figures are up considerably over where they were in season 4, which is a sign that one of the biggest problems the show had for so many years was simply airing in a tough timeslot. We’ll learn more about where things go here moving forward…

