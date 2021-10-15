YOU season 4 premiere date hopes: When’s it back on Netflix?







Following the launch of season 3 today on Netflix, it only makes sense to have questions about a YOU season 4. When could it premiere? Is it even happening? If you’ve got questions within this piece, we’re happy to provide some answers!

The first thing that we should note is that there will, in fact, be more of YOU coming a little bit down the road. Netflix has already renewed the show for more! They clearly understand a lot of the social-media buzz will lead to huge viewership numbers and they don’t want to see it go anytime soon.

Because of the early renewal, that does make it at least a little more likely that we’re going to be seeing a season 4 coming up at some point in 2022. With the pandemic not in the same place that it was a year ago, it could be a little bit easier to get production underway in the months to come. Because YOU is only ten episodes and it’s not some genre series, there’s a chance that the post-production could be done at some point before the end of next year.

In the end, though, the ball is in Netflix’s court on when the show could premiere. They have a tendency to be very careful with when some of their series come back for more; they time them perfectly to coincide with their other programming and when they think that viewers will be around to watch. More than likely, they’ll do something similar here!

