The Bachelorette spoilers: Michelle Young, basketball focus of new promo







Tuesday night marks the premiere of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — so are you ready for what’s going to be coming up?

The latest promo below gives you a larger sense of what’s coming, especially in terms of basketball-related puns. Michelle was a prolific college basketball player and because of that, we can’t be altogether shocked by the fact that there are references and jokes aplenty in here. The guys are going to tie their night one entrances to specific parts of Michelle’s life, whether it be basketball or her time as a teacher.

So is there also going to be a lot of drama, as well? Don’t rule that out. There’s also a few teases of some of that. We’ve seen in the trailer for the season already that some guys are facing some harsh accusations as to why we’re there, and there is also a concern that maybe one guy has planned the entire arc of the season out from start to finish.

Will Michelle find love at the end of all of this? We hopefully hope so! We know that The Bachelorette can be one heck of a crazy journey but, in the end, let’s just hope that there is some genuine romance here, as well. That’s something that has been lost on the recent seasons, which have been focused mostly on conflicts and things that will generate almost-instant headlines.

What do you want to see when it comes to Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette?

