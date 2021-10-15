See season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+? Premiere date talk







Following today’s finale on Apple TV+, can you expect a See season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show is canceled? We have a few different things to break down within this piece.

So where do we start things off here? Well, let’s kick things off with the good news — there will be another season coming at the streaming service! This renewal was announced some time ago and clearly, the folks at the streaming service don’t want you to be worried about just about anything when it comes to the long-term future.

One of the reasons for the early renewal is that it helped to guarantee further that there is plenty of time for the creative to work on perfecting the next phase of the story. We imagine that there are going to be more twists and turns and by the end of things here, we’re going to see the entire universe expanded in some curious ways.

So when could See season 3 premiere? What will the official start date be? Odds are, you’re going to be waiting for a little while to see what’s coming up next. There is no date yet, but remember that Jason Momoa is an extremely busy guy who also has some major film projects. One of the biggest ones, of course, is the sequel to Aquaman. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if we are stuck waiting until at least early 2023 to see what’s coming up, so of course we’ll have to take a wait-and-see approach.

While we wouldn’t say that See is the breakout hit on Apple TV+ the same way as The Morning Show or Ted Lasso, but it’s going to be one of their most-important programs for the foreseeable future. That’s at least something we’re holding onto for a good while.

