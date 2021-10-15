The Blacklist season 9 sneak peek: A new James Spader preview!







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 to premiere on NBC this Thursday, why not check out a sneak peek all about what’s next?

Last night series star James Spader made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers and while there, the actor did his part to set the stage for what’s next. He talked about still being excited about the material, and there was also a tiny sneak peek shared at the very start of the appearance.

This preview was mostly a Reddington monologue, one where he gets into trying to figure out why he would go back to his old life. He’s dealt with his grief over losing Liz and ultimately, he fears that returning to this world could cause more carnage.

We wrote down some of what Reddington says, just in case you’d care to see it in that form:

“During the past two years, I’ve learned what to hold onto and what to let go of. If I look at that, if I come back even once, I fear all that work will be for nothing. There would be names to be taken, people would be held accountable — down the line, things would get very dark.”

How dark? We’re going to have to wait and see on some of that, but even still, we know what sort of show this really is. We know one of the reasons why Reddington is getting back into this world at all: Dembe. He seemingly gets injured out in the field and this could be a cause for significant revenge.

Oh, and for those wondering, Spader has more hair in the Late Night interview. It remains to be seen if there’s anything more here at all.

What do you most want to see for James Spader on The Blacklist season 9?

