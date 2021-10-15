Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Protective Instincts’ hopes







Are you prepared for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 to arrive on CBS tonight? In just a matter of hours, “Protective Instincts” is here!

So what can you expect in this hour? As you may have heard at this point, most of it could be themed around Frank Reagan. We know that he’s spent the past two episodes fighting routinely with Mayor Chase, a man who is out to reshape the city and all of its departments for whatever he wants. He’s already threatened Frank subtly with his job and in this episode, we’re going to see Tom Selleck’s character have a significant opportunity to move on.

So what is this opportunity? Per some CBS previews, it looks as though he’s going to have a chance to work for the NFL. For a lot of people out there, this is the dream job — it’s the sort of thing that a ton of people would trade their career for in a heartbeat. The big struggle here is simply that Frank loves his job. He’s good at it, and we think he cares a good bit about his legacy. If the going gets tough, he doesn’t want to leave. That’s not who he is.

As for what else is happening in this episode, we’re equally excited for the Sean Reagan storyline! He’s going to decide to go rogue to get into the family business and when he gets into a pickle, it could be up to Jamie and Eddie in order to bail him out. As you would imagine, this is going to be a difficult thing for them to deal with. Do they tell Danny right away about what’s going on? Is this an introduction to Sean diving head-first into the police force? There’s a lot to think about here.

