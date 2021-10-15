Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3: How Addison mourns Derek







Even before watching Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3 tonight on ABC, we knew it would be emotional. How could it not be?

One of the most painful undercurrents in the episode was knowing everything that would eventually hit Addison Montgomery after her big return to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. This is where Derek worked and seeing her break down in the elevator over that was devastating. She and Meredith have such a complicated history and yet, seeing the two communicate tonight was so emotionally satisfying. They’re older now and with that in mind, they’ve got so many different experiences they can tap into. They understand themselves better and because of that, it gives them valuable perspective.

In general, seeing Addison back in the hospital brought back memories and the show leaned into them. We’re not even talking about Grey’s Anatomy, either — the reunion for her and Amelia was great for all longtime fans of Private Practice. We all felt that long hug, right? Meredith invited Addison over for dinner and at the end of the episode, she headed over there with Amelia and met some of Derek’s kids. (Kate Walsh was so good in those closing moments, as you could see both the joy and reflection in her eyes.)

Oh, and also in this episode we saw Teddy take on the role of “ambassador of fun” at the episode that was amusing — and also welcome. Kim Raver’s character has gone through SO much on this show over the years and it was nice to see a slightly different dimension to her tonight. We also needed that since there was so much drama elsewhere, including Owen’s desperation to help someone in need and what this story tell us about helping veterans and those who fall through the cracks.

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3?

