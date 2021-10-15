Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 sneak peek: Well, this is awkward…







Magnum PI season 4 episode 3 tomorrow night will have a case at the center of it, but the same goes for at least one awkward moment.

So who’s at the center of this one? Think Juliet Higgins … and Magnum … and also Magnum’s new girlfriend Lia. The first sneak peek below gives you a good sense of what we’re talking about here. Lia and Magnum wake up after a night together and soon after that, she goes to get some bacon and eggs out of the fridge. That’s where Higgins encounters her, only after she starts talking to him thinking that it’s Thomas.

While Higgins may have already figured out that Magnum had a new woman in his life, this is probably not the interaction she expected to be having so soon! It still remains to be seen whether or not Magnum and Lia can go the distance; for now, they’re still in the process of trying to keep things hush-hush from Katsumoto and pretty much everyone else.

The second sneak peek, meanwhile, is all about the case itself, one that requires Magnum and Higgins to go undercover while at a country club. This one is specifically all about Higgins, who is donning a Southern accent and a totally different personality as she tries to blend into this environment. We gotta think that for Perdita Weeks as a performer, this is going to be fun. Who wouldn’t want to take on a different character, while still being on the same show with the same people you love?

This episode of Magnum PI feels like one that’s all about fun, and for us we personally appreciate it. We’re still of a mindset that the more escapism we can get in an hour of TV, the happier we are.

