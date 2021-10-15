Big Sky season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is Wolf training Ronald?







Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 4, you’re going to see a story entitled “Gettin’ Right to It” — want a better sense of what’s ahead?

Well, for starters, this is one of those stories that could offer us a further window into the world of Wolf Legarski. We’re hoping that this is going to be a chance to see at least some of what the endgame could be here when it comes to him and Ronald. We know that he has him, but what is he hoping to do? We recognize in the end that Wolf is a trainer; with that in mind, he may be training to do just that and train Ronald to be precisely the person he wants. Maybe he’ll view these efforts as a way to somewhat get back at his late brother.

Below, we’ve got the full Big Sky season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight:

“Gettin’ Right to It” – Cassie and Jenny search a development site and run into someone unexpected. Meanwhile, Wolf believes he is making progress with Ronald, and Deputy Harvey comes face-to face with Bridger on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, OCT. 21 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, we imagine we’ll have slightly more insight on all of these stories and the thought of that alone is enticing. Our hope is that we’ll continue to learn more and more about these characters, understand what makes them tick, and also get another big surprise by the end of it. We’ll admit that the Wolf part is just so intriguing to us because the character is so fundamentally strange — he’s not in any way close to who we had with Rick last year!

