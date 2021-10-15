Legacies season 4 episode 2 spoilers: The quest to save Landon (again)







Following this week’s premiere, are you curious already about Legacies season 4 episode 2? We absolutely understand that based on where the story is going. So much of this season seems to be about a new Hope (pun intended) as she looks towards potentially exploring a new part of her identity.

Meanwhile, Landon is in danger — who would’ve thought? It feels like he’s either in danger and/or leaving on just about a weekly basis. Still, there’s going to be a lot of drama surrounding how he could be saved, and there’s no guarantee he will make it through in one piece.

Below, you can view the full Legacies season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

THE TIME IS NOW – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has to relinquish control and allow Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and the Super Squad to enact a risky plan that could save Landon (Aria Shahghasemi). Landon and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) meet in Malivore’s darkness and learn more about one another. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Ethan (Leo Howard) volunteer together, and all does not go according to plan. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse and Ben Levin also star. The episode was written by Adam Higgs & Hannah Rosner and directed by Michael Karasick (#318). Original airdate 10/21/2021.

Just in case you’re wondering what that #318 at the end of the synopsis is about, this is one of a handful of episodes that was actually filmed as a part of the Legacies season 3 episode order. Yet, it was saved to be a proper part of season 4 since continuity-wise, that just so happened to make some sense. It does also guarantee that we’re hitting the ground running with some crazy stuff right away, and we tend to think that never hurts anyone.

