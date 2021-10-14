Is The Outpost new tonight on The CW? Why is there no season 5?







Is The Outpost new tonight on The CW? After last night’s finale, there is at least a chance that you are clamoring for an opportunity to see more. Will you actually get that?

Unfortunately, this is where we have a bevy of bad news to share all across the board. So where do we begin? We suppose that it’s by announcing that alas, there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. Not only that, but there’s not any further ones coming, period. Last week served as the epic finale, as it was announced in the weeks leading up to it that we’ve reached the end of the road.

As for the reason why we’re at that point, the answer to that is a little bit complicated; as it often is within this world. We’ve seen time and time again over the years shows end for a number of reasons, whether it be financial or creative reasons. Sometimes there’s no more story to tell; at other points, it’s because the money just doesn’t work. There were a lot of international broadcasters at the middle of making The Outpost happen and given the late timing of the announcement, it feels like it just wasn’t feasible for all parties to move forward. Sure, the series did have an incredible run, but that doesn’t mean that we have to be purely okay with it ending now.

Of course, we’ll let you know in the future if anything changes — we just wouldn’t hold your breath. While there are some shows that do get revived after they end, it still feels like something that happens rarely as opposed to a frequent occurrence.

