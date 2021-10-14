Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 spoilers: More Addison stories!







Even as we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 on ABC next week, it’s still clear that Addison Montgomery is going to be at the center of things. How can she not be? It’s not all that often when you see someone this iconic come back to the franchise and moving forward, we’re excited to see what keeps her around.

At this point, we should go ahead and note that there’s little evidence this is some sort of forever thing. Kate Walsh is just listed as a recurring guest star for now! Still, it’s exciting to have her around given her history with this show, and especially her history with Meredith. Maybe we’ll see even more of their own evolution over time.

For a few more details right now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 4 synopsis below:

“With a Little Help From My Friends” – Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labor on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 21 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those wondering, this episode is also going to feature more of Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt. It’s rather nice that this season seems to be pushing some great stars throughout. They’re trying to really do something memorable here! We’re always going to smile when a show is going this extra mile 18 seasons in, especially not knowing whether or not they are near the end of the road.

