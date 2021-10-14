Coroner season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Christmas Day’ is here







As we prepare for Coroner season 3 episode 10 to air on The CW next week, do you want to get a better sense of what’s next?

The first thing that we should note here is that we’re building towards the season finale! This is going to be set around Christmas, just like tonight’s episode was — it may just not be a merry one for some of the characters. Jenny is going to be forced to confront some significant parts of her past, and you could be a seeing an end result here that is twisted, shocking, and raises even more questions for what the future could hold.

For a few more details right now, be sure to view the full Coroner season 3 finale synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – After a grisly murder interrupts the holidays, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) follow the killer to a dangerous and remote location. At the same time, Jenny’s personal trauma resurfaces when she is forced to face someone from her past. In a gripping and emotional season finale, uncovering the truth could cost Jenny and Mac everything. Also starring Gordon Campbell, Ehren Kassam, Éric Bruneau, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, and Uni Park. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#310). Original airdate 10/21/21. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So what is the long-term future looking like beyond this finale? We know that CBC in Canada has already given the show a green light for a season 4 and ultimately, we foresee that coming stateside as well. This is one of The CW’s most successful Canadian acquisitions, with it holding onto more than 96% of the live audience that it had versus season 2. That’s some incredible retention! The network would be thrilled if they were getting that across the board with all of their different shows.

